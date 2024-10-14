Frost advisory in effect for parts of Philadelphia region Tuesday. Here's the full forecast.

The weather story has two main parts on Tuesday in the Philadelphia region -- chilly temps and the lack of rain.

First, the temps -- a frost advisory is in effect for many counties around the Delaware Valley Tuesday morning as temperatures dip into the 30s and low 40s. Make sure you're bundled up as you head out, temps will be 20 degrees cooler than Monday morning in spots.

Daytime highs will only reach the upper 50s for the first time this season, followed by even colder temps Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Our average high this time of the year is in the upper 60s. Seasonable temperatures will return by Friday and then another nice weekend warmup with highs climbing back to the 70s.

This will also be a very dry and sunny week with dry conditions right through the weekend. The conditions won't help what is turning to a moderate and even severe drought for parts of the area, especially portions of Burlington and Atlantic counties in New Jersey.

In fact, we've only had a little more than three-quarters of an inch of rain in nearly two months, and no rainfall so far in October. The last time we had a real soaking rain -- more than 1 inch -- was 68 days ago and counting.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Some sun and chilly. High 59, Low 42.

Wednesday: Sunny, cool. High 58, Low 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 62, Low 39.

Friday: More seasonable. High 70, Low 41.

Saturday: Beautiful. High 73, Low 41.

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High 75, Low 45.

Monday: Warming up. High 75, Low 48.

