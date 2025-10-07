Frog Rock Golf and Country Club's main clubhouse destroyed in fire, officials say

Frog Rock Golf and Country Club in Atlantic County, New Jersey, destroyed in fire

The New Jersey State Fire Marshal is investigating a massive blaze that destroyed the main clubhouse at the Frog Rock Golf and Country Club in Hammonton, Atlantic County, early Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 flew over the country club after the fire was extinguished, capturing the decimated clubhouse and banquet hall, now reduced to ashes and burnt remnants.

Officials with the Hammonton Fire Department said crews responded to the Frog Rock Golf and Country Club on Boyer Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. on reports of a fire and explosion. Fire crews arrived to find the clubhouse completely engulfed, with flames spreading to nearby green and wooded areas, officials said.

Hammonton Fire Chief Sean Macri said that a total of 100 firefighters from 18 fire companies worked to extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported. Once the fire was brought under control, crews stayed at the country club to monitor the scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be revealed.