Freeze warning in effect for most of Philadelphia region Wednesday morning. Here's the weather forecast.

It'll be freezing for most of the Philadelphia region as we get our Wednesday started. With much of the area seeing the return of the growing season, a freeze warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m. The alert will affect the entire region except for upper Bucks County and Lehigh and Northampton counties, where the growing season hasn't started yet.

Thanks to abundant sunshine, we'll see temperatures make their way back into the low-middle 50s across most of the area, except for the Jersey Shore, where high temperatures will remain in the upper 40s.

The colder-than-normal temperatures will continue for one more night, with overnight lows Wednesday night returning to the upper 20s and low 30s. The normal low temperature in Philly this time of year is 41 degrees.

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After a couple days with temperatures running cooler than normal, we get back on track by Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s. The warmth will continue to build into Friday as temperatures make their way into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

CBS News Philadelphia

Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and low 70s through the weekend before they jump again into the low 80s for early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Wednesday: Freezing start. High 54, low 30.

Thursday: Cold start. High 61, low 32.

Friday: Milder. High 71, low 40.

Saturday: Pleasant. High 71, low 54.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 72, low 44.

Monday: Heating up. High 81, low 52.

Tuesday: Warm and sunny. High 84, low 66.

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