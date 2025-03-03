South Jersey county asks Franklin Township residents to shelter in place until further notice

The Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents in Franklin Township to shelter in place on Monday afternoon.

The office asks residents in the area of Woodlawn and Catawba avenues to shelter in place until further notice.

The Franklin Township Police Department also posted on Facebook that a SWAT team is in the area of Woodlawn and Catawba avenues responding to the incident.

Police and county officials haven't provided any specific details about why they're asking residents to shelter in place, but in an earlier post on Facebook, the Franklin Township Police Department said they were responding to a home on the 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue. The road is currently shut down, according to police.

This is a developing. Refresh for updates.