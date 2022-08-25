Francis Laurenzi arrested for allegedly secretly filming women in illegal dance studio in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Montgomery County are asking for potential victims of an alleged predator to come forward. Francis Laurenzi was arrested earlier this month after hidden cameras were found in the bathroom of his illegal dance studio.

Police say four victims have come forward. But they say there could be at least 20 victims.

Francis Laurenzi is also known as Frankie G. He is the owner of Frankie G Dance, which he ran in the basement of his home on Kendrick Lane.

Police say the dance studio was operating illegally because it was unlicensed. They also allege he hid a camera in a device that looked like an iPhone charger.

Earlier this month, a victim found the camera when she was changing clothes in the bathroom. Police say she noticed it because of a video she saw on Tik Tok.

"Previously the victim saw a video on Tik Tok, warning women of potential hidden cameras that can be hidden in bathrooms, locker rooms and what not," Sgt. James Angelucci of the Norristown Police Department, said. "While she was changing, she saw the same camera that was plugged in the wall. She actually inspected the camera and saw that there was a disk inserted in the back of the USB hub and she removed that. And that was supplied to the police."

Laurenzi has been released after posting bail.

If you think you may have been a victim, you're urged to call Norristown police.