Philadelphia Flyers allow 3 goals in third period in loss to Carolina Hurricanes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes scored three times in the opening minutes of the third period to break it open and defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Aho's wrist shot that squeezed through Philadelphia goalie Ivan Fedotov at 1:03 into the third period. Jordan Staal and Jack Roslovic scored 55 seconds, leading Carolina to their third consecutive victory.

Pyotr Kochetkov made 18 saves to become the first Eastern Conference goalie, and second in the NHL to win 10 games this season. Jalen Chatfield scored his first goal of the season, 30 seconds into the game.

Ryan Poehling scored the lone goal for the Flyers. Ivan Fedotov finished with 33 saves for Philadelphia.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: After a sleepy first period, Carolina found its game, forcing Philadelphia to work harder to find shots.

Flyers: Despite allowing four goals, Fedotov had another solid performance, something he has provided consistently after both Sam Ersson and Aleksei Kolosov were sidelined with injuries.

Key moment

The teams entered the final period tied 1-1, but the Hurricanes ramped up their play, and Philadelphia couldn't keep up. Carolina outshot the Flyers 10-1 in the first seven minutes, scoring three times.

Key stat

The Hurricanes outshot the Flyers 27-8 over the final two periods, after being outshot 11-1 in the first.

Up next

The Hurricanes visit New Jersey on Thursday. The Flyers hosts Chicago on Saturday.