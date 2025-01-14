Bobby Brink, Owen Tippett each score goals but Philadelphia Flyers fall to Columbus Blue Jackets in shootout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kent Johnson and Kirill Marchenko scored in the shootout as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Zach Werenski scored twice for Columbus, including the game-tying goal with 4:37 remaining in regulation. The Blue Jackets earned their first win against Philadelphia in three matchups this season.

Daniil Tarasov made 23 saves, helping the Blue Jackets earn a season-high fifth straight victory, their longest streak since the 2019-20 season.

Bobby Brink and Owen Tippett scored for Philadelphia, while Ivan Fedotov stopped 27 shots. The Flyers saw their two-game win streak snapped.

Takeaways

Flyers: Philadelphia showed resilience despite playing the second half of a back-to-back. They maintained their physicality and led twice but couldn't finish.

Blue Jackets: Columbus struggled with consistency early in the game but found its footing late. A determined third period, strong overtime, and a near-flawless shootout sealed the victory.

Key moment

After a scoreless overtime, Johnson and Marchenko scored in the shootout for Columbus, while Tarasov denied both Flyers attempts.

Key stat

Werenski's two goals brought his season total to 15. He has 50 points — the most by any defenseman this season. He is also the seventh defenseman in NHL history to record a 17-game home point streak.

Up next

Both teams return to action Thursday. The Flyers visit the New York Islanders, while the Blue Jackets host the San Jose Sharks.