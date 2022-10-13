Flyers sign Travis Sanheim to 8-year contract extension

New gear to be available at Wells Fargo Center this year for Flyers games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Flyers had one last piece of business to take care of before Thursday night's season opener. The Flyers on Thursday signed defenseman Travis Sanheim to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension.

Sanheim's new deal will carry a $6.25 million annual average value.

The 26-year-old was set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"Obviously, I'm really excited. It's a huge day not only for me but for my family and friends as well," Sanheim said in a statement. "To be drafted not only by Philly, but in Philly, and now to sign a long-term deal here, it means a lot. I love this city, love the fan base and I'm excited to turn this around and get things going. There's no better place to win than Philly."

Sanheim was former general manager Ron Hextall's first draft pick (17th overall) in 2014.

Last season, the lefty shot blueliner registered 31 points, 142 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 80 games.

"We're extremely happy to have Travis under long-term contract and see him as a key piece of our team's future," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement. "Travis has improved each season to become a highly reliable player and key contributor on our blueline. Furthermore, he is someone who has developed his entire career with us and has grown into a valuable leader for our team."

In five seasons with the Flyers, Sanheim has 116 points, two power-play goals and four game-winning goals in 335 games.

He ranks seventh in franchise history with 462 blocked shots.

The Flyers open their 2022-23 season Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center against the New Jersey Devils.