Philadelphia Flyers' 2025-26 NHL schedule features no Black Friday game, Olympic break and more

The Rick Tocchet era in Philadelphia begins with both its season and home opener against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, features no Black Friday game and 14 back-to-back sets.

The Flyers will open the 2025-26 season on Thursday, Oct. 9, against the Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. It will be the third straight season the orange and black begin a season on the road.

Four days later, the Flyers will host the Panthers in their home opener at what will then be called the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia on Oct. 11. The Flyers have a season-long six-game homestand to begin December. The club will have seven home games in October, December, and January.

Philadelphia will have three four-game road trips in the 2025-26 season: Nov. 29-29, Dec. 14-20 and Dec. 28-Jan. 3.

For the first time in two decades, the Flyers will not play on Black Friday. The last time the orange and black did not play on Black Friday in an 82-game schedule was 2005. The tradition is likely on pause because the Eagles host the Bears on Black Friday this year.

The Flyers' last game before the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 break will be at home against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, Feb. 5. Their first game back after the break will be against the Capitals in Washington on Feb. 25.

Philly will conclude its regular season on Tuesday, April 14, at home against the Montreal Canadiens.

