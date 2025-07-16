Florida Panthers, two-time defending Stanley Cup champs, release 2025-2026 regular season schedule

The Florida Panthers, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, have announced their schedule for the 2025-26 regular season.

The Cats will kick off their title defense with a three-game homestand in South Florida. On Tuesday, Oct. 7, they will not only take on the Chicago Blackhawks but also raise their second consecutive championship banner to the Amerant Bank Arena rafters. On Thursday, Oct. 9, they will take on the Philadelphia Flyers and on Saturday, Oct. 11, they will face off against the Ottawa Senators.

The Panthers will then embark on a five-game road trip to Philadelphia, Detroit, New Jersey, Buffalo and Boston.

Panthers season highlights

One of the highlights of the schedule is the Discover NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 against the New York Rangers, the southernmost outdoor matchup in NHL history.

The Panthers will also host the first 2025 Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, Nov. 22. The Panthers will visit Rogers Place in Edmonton on Thursday, March 19 for a second match up.

The Panthers home schedule features 24 games on either Thursday (nine games), Friday (four games), Saturday (nine games) or Sunday (two games). All Thursday contests at Amerant Bank Arena are scheduled to drop the puck at 7 p.m., while the timing of other weekend games will be schedule dependent.

Florida's longest homestand of the season will come when the Cats play six consecutive games at Amerant Bank Arena from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, contending against the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Nashville Predators, Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders. December will be Florida's busiest month at Amerant Bank Arena, with 10 of 15 games played in Sunrise.

Fans can view the entire schedule by visiting FloridaPanthers.com.