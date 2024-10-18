Kraken score 4 goals in 2nd period, Flyers' rally falls short in 6-4 loss

A third-period Philadelphia Flyers rally fell short and the Kraken rode a four-goal second period to victory out in Seattle Thursday night.

Seattle notched five goals against Ivan Fedotov, who made 19 saves on 24 shots faced. He was later pulled for Samuel Ersson, who made four saves on five shots. The Kraken won 6-4.

The Flyers had the lead 2-1 in the second period before Jared McCann tied the game at 2-2 with the first of Seattle's four second-period goals. Eeli Tolvanen, Jordan Eberle, and Shane Wright followed up later in the second, scoring three goals in less than three minutes.

Tolvanen's goal broke a 2-2 tie at the 14:57 mark. Eberle made it a two-goal game with a goal at 17:44. Eight seconds later, Wright scored to give Seattle a three-goal lead.

Cam York and Jamie Drysdale scored to pull Philadelphia within 5-4 in the third period, but Oliver Bjorkstrand responded with a goal to push Seattle's lead to two with just over five minutes left in the game.

Scott Laughton scored twice for the Flyers in the first period, while Brandon Montour scored one for the Kraken.

The Flyers come away from their season-opening road trip 1-2-1 and have their home opener against Vancouver on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Eeli Tolvanen #20 of the Seattle Kraken scores against Ivan Fedotov #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena on October 17, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Getty Images

Chandler Stephenson had an assist in his 500th NHL game. Seattle's Philipp Grubauer had 21 saves.

Flyers: Laughton is off to a good start, with two goals and three points through four games. Laughton didn't score his second goal last season until his 24th game.

Kraken: The win was the first home victory for head coach Dan Bylsma. The Kraken dropped their home opener to St. Louis on Oct. 8, 3-2.

After York and Drysdale scored, Seattle's one-time three goal lead looked like it might be in danger. But Bjorkstrand's breakaway goal at 14:51 extended the Kraken lead to two goals and allowed the crowd to breathe a bit easier in the final minutes.

The Kraken finished the game with 12 assists, with Andre Burakovsky and Jared McCann contributing two apiece. McCann had a three-point night, his first of the season.

The Kraken play host to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.