Philadelphia Flyers fans cheer team to 1st win of season after honoring late Bernie Parent

Philadelphia Flyers fans flooded Xfinity Mobile Arena Monday night as their team faced off against the Florida Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champs.

While the team continues its rebuild, the hockey faithful have renewed hope with new head coach Rick Tocchet, who was drafted by the Flyers in 1983 and played for Philly for 11 seasons, at the helm.

"I think that he's a good coach. I think that he has a good head on his shoulders, he can connect with the young guys really well," said Flyers fan Daniel Krivonosov from Northeast Philadelphia.

Before the puck dropped, fans gave Flyers legend Bernie Parent a standing ovation. Parent, who passed away on Sept. 21 at the age of 80, backstopped the Flyers to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975.

The team is honoring Parent this season with a jersey patch and his number, 1, painted behind the nets at the arena.

Fans said the Flyers' home opener couldn't have come at a better time after a tough postseason loss by the Phillies and back-to-back Eagles losses.

"The Flyers are Philadelphia's hope right now, has to be. Rebuild, rebuild, rebuild, year in, year out. It's time — a lot of good young talent, new coach, fresh blood, looks good," Flyers fan Adam Reiver said.

The Flyers won the game 5-2 thanks to two goals from Sean Couturier. Bobby Brink, Christian Dvorak and Tyson Forrester also scored.