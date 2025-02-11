Flu cases surge nationwide after Super Bowl gatherings, highest level in 15 years, officials say

Flu cases surge across the country and in Philadelphia region after Super Bowl parties

Flu cases are surging across the country and here in the Philadelphia region, where doctors say cases could be growing because of so many people were celebrating the Eagles at Super Bowl parties, where flu easily spreads.

Flu cases are at their highest level in 15 years, according to federal health officials.

"I had the worst headache that I can ever remember having in my life. I couldn't move, couldn't take a deep breath," said Philadelphia native Kaitlyn Covert, who had a serious bout of influenza.

The CDC surveillance map shows cases are widespread, with the flu being high and very high in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

Nationwide, there have been 24 million flu cases so far this season, according to the CDC, with 310,000 hospitalizations and 13,000 deaths — 57 of them are children.

"We're back to some of the highest numbers we've had in quite a few years just because again, we're not being as cautious as we used to be and we're not vaccinated as well as we were before," said family medicine Dr. Michelle Miglioi.

Officials say flu vaccination rates are disappointing with only about 45% of adults getting the annual shot this season.

"I think that there's a hesitancy, but also just vaccine fatigue. You think, 'Oh gee, do I have to get another vaccine?'" Miglioi said.

Doctors say people should be getting a flu shot every year, especially people in high risk groups.

Covert, who's a college freshman at the University of Florida and not high risk, got the flu before she had a chance to get vaccinated – and learned a scary lesson.

"At the hospital, they did say that I was very lucky that I came in and everything because my body was starting to shut down. And that I could have died," Covert said. "So that was terrifying to hear."

Doctors say the flu is spreading widely now because nasty weather has forced more people indoors, where the flu spreads easily, especially in congested places, like Super Bowl parties and traveling.

Doctors say while flu season usually peaks in February, it's not too late to get a flu shot. People in high risk groups should consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor areas.