Rowhome fire in Chester, Pennsylvania, leaves child, woman critically injured, officials say

A child and a woman were critically injured in a fire at a rowhome in Chester, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night.

Chester Fire Commissioner John Paul Shirley said crews were called out to the fire on the 200 block of Wilson Street at around 8:42 p.m.

Shirley said the child was found by firefighters on the second floor of the rowhome within five minutes of arriving. The child was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

Firefighters on the scene of a rowhome fire in Chester, Delaware County. CBS News Philadelphia

The woman had burns from the fire and was taken to Christiana Hospital, where she was placed in critical condition, Shirley said.

Shirley said the fire was placed under control within an hour, but that crews are still working to put out hotspots at the rowhome.

It's unclear how the fire started.

The fire is under investigation by the Chester Fire Department, the Chester Police Department and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, Shirley said.