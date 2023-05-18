FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia brand to be unveiled Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia is getting ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Three publicity events are happening in the city on Thursday, including the unveiling of a plaque and a giant banner at Lincoln Financial Field.

Other events are being held at LOVE Park and City Hall.

Philadelphia was named one of 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup last year.

The World Cup is one of several big sporting events taking place in the Philadelphia area in 2026. Philly will also host the MLB All-Star Game, the first and second rounds of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the PGA championship will be held at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown.

FIFA revealed the official logo Wednesday night at a party in Los Angeles.

The logo features an actual image of the FIFA World Cup trophy and the year of the tournament. It's the first time the trophy has been used in the official logo.

Let's do this, Philly. @FIFAWorldCup is coming to town. Show up with #WeAre26. pic.twitter.com/YOdOPi2doZ — FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia™ (@FWC26Philly) May 18, 2023

FIFA also introduced the "#WeAre26" campaign, which aims to encourage people to promote the tournament.