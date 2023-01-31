Philadelphia projected to surpass pre-pandemic tourism revenue by end of 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia has been a destination for sports championships. Visit Philly along with the Convention and Visitors Bureau held an event Tuesday showcasing how the city plans to take advantage of this moment.

It was announced that 2022 was a year of growth for the city's tourism hospitality market and the city's winning sports teams played a key role. Tourism economics predict projects Philly is already on pace to surpass pre-pandemic hotel revenue by the end of 2023.

From the Phillies World Series run, the Union's MLS Cup appearance to now, the Eagles' Super Bowl berth. Our sports teams are representing the city of Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia showed why we are the greatest sports town in the world," Shelia Hess, mayor's office said. "Its moments like these that reconnect us to our pride as a city."

When our sports teams are winning, the city believes it attracts more tourists to stay and explore everything else Philly has to offer.

"Our food scene, our robust arts and culture and historical institutions and landmarks," Angela Val, Visit Philadelphia said.

According to Visit Philly and the Convention and Visitors Bureau, in 2022, sports played a huge role in boosting the city's tourism and hospitality sectors.

While it's too early to calculate the impact of the Eagles' successful season, officials say the Phillies post-season run generated a $78 million economic impact including hotels, restaurants and retail.

"The tourism and hospitality industry plays an instrumental role in strengthening Philadelphia's economy," Hess said.

With the World Cup and the MLB All-Star Game both set to take place here in 2026, Philly is expected to see tremendous growth in visitors from around the world.