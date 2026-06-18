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FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in Philadelphia closing Thursday due to high winds

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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Tom Ignudo

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The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill in Philadelphia is closing for the remainder of Thursday due to high winds. 

The FIFA World Cup 26 Philadelphia account announced the news on X around 5:30 p.m. CBS News Philadelphia's NEXT Weather Team said peak winds hit 46 mph in Philly Thursday.

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CBS News Philadelphia

The FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill has brought thousands of soccer fans from around the globe to Philadelphia as the Men's World Cup is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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