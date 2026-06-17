World Cup crowds turn Philadelphia bar The Black Taxi into global hot spot: "It's been insane"

The pints were flowing at The Black Taxi in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood Wednesday afternoon as eyes were glued to the 2026 Men's World Cup. But even for a bar that's long had soccer in its DNA, the World Cup has been a different animal.

"Oh, it's been insane. Way more than I expected," owner of The Black Taxi Frank Graff said.

About half a mile from the FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill, The Black Taxi has greatly benefited from the tournament's arrival.

"It's more than I could ever imagine. It's really a special experience," Graff said.

Since the group stage began, bartender Liam McCusker noticed a routine had taken on a life of its own. Fans from around the world stop in for a pint before heading to the FIFA Fan Festival just in time for the start of a match.

"Then it'll just be packed because they all come back at the same time after," McCusker said.

From Ecuador to France, McCusker and Graff said seeing the influx of international fans flowing through the bar is a treat.

"The Scots were in. Mexico day one. USA, of course, on Friday, last Friday. That was pretty nuts," Graff said.

"Very beautiful city," Brazil native Alan said.

Alan and his friends, who traveled from Brazil for the World Cup, plan to attend Brazil's match in South Philly Friday. Alan said he'll be sporting a Brazil kit with a foam American football helmet, a nod to the two countries' most popular sports.

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"The most popular sport in USA is American football. The most popular sport in Brazil is soccer. I make a hybrid," he said.

Tom and his friends, who traveled from England, stopped by The Black Taxi to watch their team's 4-2 victory over Croatia and taste a cheesesteak for the first time.

"We had the cheesesteak this morning," Tom said. "It was probably the best thing I've ever had to be fair."

Cheesesteaks and wings have been popular orders since the World Cup kicked off, but McCusker says meeting all these new people has been the coolest part.

"I don't know if I'll ever see another World Cup right at my doorstep, right in my backyard. So to say the least, once in a lifetime," he said.