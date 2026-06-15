These Philadelphians parked outside FIFA Fan Festival parking zone. They were ticketed by the PPA anyway.

The influx of soccer fans for the 2026 Men's World Cup has brought a lot of excitement to Philadelphia, but it's also causing headaches for residents trying to park near the FIFA Fan Festival on Lemon Hill.

Residents have taken to social media to express their frustration about being either ticketed or towed, despite not being parked in a zone that requires a Lemon Hill parking permit. Some have said they were ticketed even with the permit on display in their car.

Talib Peterkin, who lives in Fairmount, said he parks close to the same spot every day, but he says on Sunday, for the first time ever, he found a ticket on his car. He showed CBS News Philadelphia the ticket, which said he needed to have a Lemon Hill parking permit to park in the spot. He was fined $41.

"Never got a ticket before in this spot. Same spot. Never. Ever," he said. "Surprised, frustrated and angry."

Peterkin parked at 20th Street and Girard Avenue, outside of parking zone 17, which begins at Corinthian and Girard avenues and extends westward.

Like Peterkin, Naomi Minkoff also got a ticket, despite not parking in a zone that required a permit.

"$40 to park in front of your own house is a little bit of a pain," she said. "We parked again yesterday and we were worried it would happen again."

Several residents have complained about the issue, saying they are confused about where they can and cannot park.

In response, a Philadelphia Parking Authority spokesperson said in a statement that the PPA apologizes for the inconvenience, adding in part: "Owners ticketed in error will receive a cancellation notice by mail. Any vehicle towed in error will also have its violation cancelled and all fees refunded."

Minkoff hopes that is the case, and she is planning to fight her ticket.

"Hopefully, it's quick and painless," she said.

Philadelphians can find more information about Lemon Hill temporary residential parking permits on the PPA's website.