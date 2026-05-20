Woman dies after being hit by speeding car in multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia

A woman has died after being hit by a speeding driver in a crash in Kensington on Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police said.

Police said a multi-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at F Street and Allegheny Avenue.

According to police, a driver in a white Acura RDX was speeding westbound on Allegheny Avenue when he ran a red light and struck a 2008 Honda Accord driving south on F Street.

Police said the 62-year-old driver in the Honda Accord was rushed to a local hospital and later died.

Investigators said after the initial collision, the Acura hit a parked 2010 Honda CRV.

The driver of the Acura and his male passenger fled the scene and were last seen heading west on foot on East Hilton Street, according to police. The Acura was towed from the scene.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.