Ex-cops plead to lesser charge in 8-year-old Fanta Bility's death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Three former Delaware County police officers admitted to their roles in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility last year. Thursday's guilty plea was part of a deal agreed to between Bility's family and prosecutors.

"We're just trying to deal with the healing process from here," Sadiq Kamara, Bility's cousin, said.

Kamara told Eyewitness News he and his family are finally getting closure after Bility was shot and killed.

It happened as her family left a high school football game last August.

"We're still dealing with this every single day," Kamara said. "So this is just another step in getting justice for Fanta."

Three former Sharon Hill police officers – Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith – were charged in connection to Bility's death and have now each pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment, which also voids the more serious charges.

"Reliving this has been very traumatic," Kamara said.

Authorities say the three officers fired 25 shots at a moving car as a nearby crowd left the game. Four people were shot by police outside the stadium, including soon-to-be third grader Bility.

"Firing into a constantly changing background of people is reckless conduct," Bruce Castor, Bility's family attorney, said.

Castor says the plea means each of the former officers could face up to 20 years in prison, though they will most likely serve less.

"They have taken responsibility in the eyes of the court," Castor said. "That will count for something."

Bility's family is satisfied with the guilty pleas but is still devastated over the loss of such a young life.

"That should have never happened that day," Kamara said.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 12.

Authorities say they have not been able to determine which officer fired the fatal bullet that killed Bility.