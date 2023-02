Philadelphia family welcome 6-year-old back home after hit-and-run crash

Philadelphia family welcome 6-year-old back home after hit-and-run crash

Philadelphia family welcome 6-year-old back home after hit-and-run crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A family welcomed home 6-year-old Divinity McFarland from the hospital in West Philadelphia Sunday.

She was struck by a pickup truck at 56th and Vine streets back on September 2.

McFarland is recovering from a brain injury resulting from the incident.

The driver was found by police and is facing charges.