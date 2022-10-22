Man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run charged

Man wanted in a hit-and-run that seriously injured 5-year-old girl has turned himself in

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in a West Philly hit-and-run that left a little girl seriously injured turned himself into police. Investigators say 53-year-old Andrew Shuford was driving the pickup truck that hit four people at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept 2.

Among those injured was 5-year-old Divinity McFarland. She continues to recover from the brain injury she suffered.

Shuford will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.