Man wanted in West Philly hit-and-run charged
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The man wanted in a West Philly hit-and-run that left a little girl seriously injured turned himself into police. Investigators say 53-year-old Andrew Shuford was driving the pickup truck that hit four people at 56th and Vine Streets on Sept 2.
Among those injured was 5-year-old Divinity McFarland. She continues to recover from the brain injury she suffered.
Shuford will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault.
