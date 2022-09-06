Local nonprofit helping children plan brighter futures through free financial planning program in Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- When any life event arises, it helps to be prepared. That's why a local nonprofit is helping children in our area plan brighter futures through free financial planning advice in Delaware.

Eyewitness News got a preview of this weekend's Dreamsavers event and why it pays to plan ahead.

It's never too late to start dreaming, but it's also never too early to start planning financially for those big plans.

"Early is the best policy," Krystalyn Davis said.

Davis is the founder of the Family Life Project, a nonprofit whose slogan is "building stronger families every day."

For three days starting this Saturday at the Brandywine Hundred Public Library in Wilmington, Delaware, Davis is launching the Dream Savers Program in partnership with TD Bank.

The program is a series of three, one-hour classes for the next three weeks focused on strengthening financial literacy for children ages 10 to 14.

"I wanted to promote early financial literacy. I notice that that is a subject matter that is not really addressed in schools and is, unfortunately, a topic of conversation that is not brought up in the families," Davis said.

Davis chose the age group of 10 to 14 because they haven't started working yet so you can start to teach them good financial planning before they start earning an income.

"Some of the topics they'll be learning about is budgeting, understanding the banking system and how it works and what happens with their money when they make a deposit. They'll be learning also about investing, but once again the goal is to make it fun," Davis said.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.