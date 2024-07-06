Families and outdoor workers try to find relief from stifling heat as temperatures soar in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures spiked just in time for a steamy weekend causing families and workers to try to stay cool any way they could on Saturday.

"It feels like a million degrees," said 9-year-old Emma Fox.

However, once she got in the fountain at Logan Square, she said she felt, "about 37 degrees."

Emma's family was just one of the many splashing around, trying to escape the intense heat. Her mother, Courtney, said the family moved to Center City just a week ago, and they were thrilled to find out they can take a dip here.

"It's really convenient, so nice. And just like relaxing, especially for the kids," Courtney Fox said.

"It's been hot, since the time we woke up," said Mathen Pullakattu of Francisville.

He said he and his family found just what they were looking for at the nearby Clemente Playground.

"The water. The kids love it here," Pullakattu said. This is their backyard park."

He also said coming to the sprayground was safer for his two toddlers than a pool.

"Splashpad is just that, right, for the littler kids," Pullakattu said. "It's just water."

However, not everyone could get in the water to beat the heat. Some people had to work in it, like Cliff Follin, who was working in a metal hotdog stand near Logan Square.

"I just deal with it," he laughed. "Deal with it and constantly lose weight."

Follin said he was shocked that it was this hot this early in the summer.

"The temperatures that are out here right now, I'm not expecting these until like the middle to the end of August," Follin said. "I don't know what they are doing here now."

So, he took every step he could to stay healthy in the heat.

"Plenty water, rags around the neck, everything like that, in and out over in the shade as much as I can, and hoping that breeze keeps up," Follin said.

He said that's what everyone should do if they can't splash around on a hot day like this one.