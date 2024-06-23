Logan Square welcomes families, visitors looking to cool off while still enjoying the outdoors

Families looking to cool off this weekend headed to Logan Square for some outdoor fun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the fourth day in a row, the City of Philadelphia is continuing to implement a Heat Health Emergency as temperatures climb in our area.

Swann Memorial Fountain became a go-to spot for countless families trying to get a break from the hot weather on Sunday.

"Try to find shade, stay hydrated and enjoy the heat," Ashshakir Campfield said. "The sun is energy for the plants and for us too. That's how you get your vitamin D."

Logan Square was also where volunteers with the Narberth Presbyterian Church spent the afternoon handing out 90 sandwiches, dozens of cold water bottles and towels to those in need.

"It's just so ridiculously hot out here, and if you don't have access to food, to housing, those kinds of things. It's good to be able to help," volunteer Linda Behmke said.

Aside from those trying to help others stay cool, plenty of people around Logan Square also found their own ways to beat the heat.

"Trying to find places around the city where we can get some shade and stay cool, so this is a great spot for it," Bryan Calvet said.

Campfield and his family are visiting from Texas.

"I think we [brought] the heat," Campfield said.

Once his two daughters saw the water, they immediately went in for a dip.

"We were walking and we saw this," Campfield said. "I don't remember this being like this before. I thought this was like, you just come in here and throw coins. I didn't know you could get in here. So, they wanted to get in so we let them, my girls."

As for others like the Calvet family, they've opted for a nice shady spot under the trees to keep everyone cool.

"This is like what kinda keeps us in Philly," Brooke Calvet said. "The areas that can be outside that you're around all the activity but have shade."

For now, many are making the most of the scorching temperatures before the expected short break in the heat over the next few days.