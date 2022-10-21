Watch CBS News
Man shot twice, killed in Fairmount: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in Fairmount on Thursday night, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Swain Street around 8:45 p.m. 

Police say the man was shot in the chest and left hand. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

A weapon was recovered from the scene, but no arrests were made, according to police. 

October 20, 2022

