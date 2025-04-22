Extras needed for Hershey biopic filming in Pittsburgh

A casting call is out for paid extras needed when the Hershey biopic comes to film in Pittsburgh.

Mosser Casting is looking for background actors of all ages to be in "Hershey," a movie that follows chocolate pioneer Milton Hershey and his wife Kitty. Production is set to begin in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas next month.

Starring Finn Wittrock of "American Horror Story" and Alexandra Daddario of "The White Lotus," the movie is set in the late 1800s and early 1900s as it follows Hershey's quest to build his chocolate empire.

Because of the time period, Mosser Casting is looking for extras with natural hair colors, and women have to be willing to wear a corset. Extras can expect 12 to 14 hour days, with a pay of $225 for a 12 hour guarantee. More information about requirements and the application process can be found online.

The movie will be directed by Mark Waters, whose work includes "Mean Girls" and "Spiderwick Chronicles."

"Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him," Waters said in a press release from Hershey.

"The core of HERSHEY, the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy - the creation of Milton Hershey School. I'm excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it - the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now."

The movie is set to release in 2026.