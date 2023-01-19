Evil Genius serving Eagles-inspired beers for playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eagles fans all over the city are ready for Saturday. We've seen green hot dog buns and now we're seeing beer that's inspired by our Birds.

Local businesses, like Evil Genius Beer Company in Kensington, are gearing up for the Eagles-Giants game.

The beer company is known for bold and creative ideas and when it comes to inspired beers, the Eagles are no exception.

Evil Genius currently has two Eagles-inspired beers, "Fly Like an Eagle and a mango

"We had these in 2018 when we won the Super Bowl. We have the first one which is green, which is actually blue raspberry... the green is for the Birds, in celebration of them. We also have a mango version of it," Evil Genius Beer co-owner Trevor Hayward said. "We also have an orange creamsicle version called, Playoffs. Which is a celebration of the whole playoffs, with the Eagles wining every game as they are going to head to the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks time."

Hayward says the ideas came easily as the flavor matches what people want to drink and the names match what people want to see.

There's even some famous fans, including Jason Kelce.

Hayward says they are expecting a massive turnout on Saturday for the game.