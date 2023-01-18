Eagles fever is heating up all around town for playoff run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Eagles fever is heating up all over the city and you can feel the energy.

"Don't come to Philly and think we're gonna play around 'cause it's going down! Philly is the place to be, baby!" one fan said. "Get ready!"

"You can feel it everywhere," another fan added. "I feel it in Jersey."

Because one thing is certain, "It's a Philly thing, I think!" an Eagles fan said.

It is a "Philly thing" and this is what Philly does for its team.

"This is a football town," an Eagles fan said.

"I know everyone says that their fans are the best but these fans are the best," another fan added.

"Diehards, ya know, that's what we have. We live and bleed it," a fan said.

Eagles fans are even baking green in their bread rolls.

"Their called 'Bird Dogs' so we're making 'Bird Buns,'"' Sam Cascia said.

Like in South Philly at Cascia's Bakery, the bakery known for cooking your turkeys on Thanksgiving, they've punted on those birds to honor our Birds for the playoffs.



"We just started doing them a week ago," Sam Cascia said. "Hopefully were making them until February."

And if you find your way to the Art Museum Rocky's even repping the Eagles by rocking his Jalen Hurts jersey.



"We gonna win it all. Were going to the top were going to win it all so all you get ready cause it's going down come on down new york! Hah

Eagles fans are ready and will be watching.

"I'm very superstitious so I watch it in certain places but I'm a die hard Eagles fan. When they lose I'm sick to my stomach until the Hall of Fame game in August when football starts up again," one fan said.

But lets not talk about losing.

"When they lose it ruins your whole week!" a fan added.

For now, lets just all agree we've won for having the most prepared fans in football.