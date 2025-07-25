Savannah Bananas, Lucy Dacus, Nas, Diplo's Run Club, more things to do in Philly this weekend

What goes into the production of the Tony Award-winning "Life of Pi"?

Weather aside, this weekend is going to be a hot one, Philly!

The fun begins with Lucy Dacus as she kicks off Make the World Better Concert Weekend in FDR Park. Rap icon Nas is also taking the stage in Philly with the Philadelphia Orchestra Friday night.

The fun continues as the iconic Savannah Bananas are coming to town for two Banana Ball games Saturday and Sunday. Plus, it's the final weekend to catch "Life of Pi" at the Academy of Music.

Here's what else is going on in the Philadelphia region this weekend.

Savannah Bananas at Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park is going bananas this weekend!

That's because the one, the only Savannah Bananas are bringing their signature tricks and gimmicks to South Philly for two games of pure Banana Ball against the Texas Tailgaters this weekend.

A Savannah Bananas game is not your mother's baseball game. Between the team's circus-like skills, plus the special rules of Banana Ball, guests are in for a truly entertaining and eventful performance.

Tickets to see the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour will cost you a bit, however.

Tickets to Saturday's 7 p.m. game start at $96, while tickets for Sunday's 3:30 p.m. game start at $120.

Nas with the Philadelphia Orchestra at The Mann

Considered one of the greatest rappers of all time, Nas, will be in Philadelphia this week for a very special performance.

Nasir with The Philadelphia Orchestra will be performing Illmatic: Live at the TD Pavilion at The Mann on Friday, rain or shine.

His debut album, Illamtic, was released on April 19, 1994, making the album 31 years old.

Aging like fine wine, this album put the Queensbridge, New York, native on the map, eventually becoming platinum.

Tickets start at $47.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is expected to start at 8 p.m.

The Grammy Award-winning emcee has 17 albums under his belt, with a new collaborative project with DJ Premier expected to be released this year.

Lucy Dacus and Remi Wolf perform in FDR Park

The star-studded Make the World Better Concert Weekend takes over FDR Park this weekend.

On Friday, catch singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus with Hop Along and Jay Som starting at 5:30 p.m.

It's sure to be a special night with Dacus, who previously lived in Philly and has said her song "Modigliani" was inspired by art at the Barnes Foundation, one of her favorite museums. Her latest album, "Forever is a Feeling," was released in March. Dacus also performs as part of the band Boy Genius with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

General admission tickets start at $75 online.

Remi Wolf will take center stage on Sunday as part of the concert weekend at FDR Park. The "Disco Man" singer will be joined by Annie DiRusso for the show, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

Prices to see Remi Wolf and Annie DiRusso on Sunday start at $79.

Run with Diplo in FDR Park

Start your Saturday with some morning miles and music as Diplo joins the fun at FDR Park.

The Temple grad is bringing Diplo's Run Club to Philly for the first time. The 5K run starts at 8:30 a.m., and you can celebrate your achievement at the post-race concert. A-Trak performs at 9 a.m., followed by Diplo at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the race and concert start at $75 (before fees) online, and spectator-only tickets are $52. You'll have to pick up your race packet on Friday at Union Transfer.

Dave Matthews Band at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Fans of Dave Matthews Band will be crashing into Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, on Friday and Saturday as the iconic '90s jam band returns to the Philadelphia area.

Two-day lawn tickets are available on Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased on third-party sites, such as SeatGeek and StubHub.

The shows will be Dave Matthews Band's 49th and 50th time playing Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. Dave Matthews has played the venue solo once in his touring career. The band, active since 1991, has sold over 32 million albums in the U.S.

Sam Hunt at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City

Sam Hunt loves a "House Party," but this Friday, he's calling all country music fans for a night out in Atlantic City.

Known for smash hits like "Body Like A Back Road," "Take Your Time," and "Leave the Night On," Sam Hunt is bringing his 2025 summer tour to the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City Friday night.

Fellow country musician Austin Williams will kick off the show ahead of Sam Hunt. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $105.

Chinese Lantern Festival

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is back, illuminating Franklin Square for visitors all summer long. This year's festival celebrates the Year of the Snake and features over 1,000 sculptures placed in nearly 40 brand-new lantern displays.

Visitors can also enjoy authentic Chinese food, immerse themselves in cultural performances and watch the magic continue with the Franklin Square Fountain Show!

The Chinese Lantern Festival is open from 6-11 p.m. every night. Guests can purchase their tickets online.

Life of Pi at the Academy of Music

Theater fans looking for a motivational performance showcasing a story of perseverance, hope and stunning visuals – look no further than the Academy of Music's latest feature in their Broadway Series.

Based on the best-selling novel and Oscar Award-winning movie, "Life of Pi," the play is now at the Academy of Music on South Broad Street through Sunday.

"Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world-class puppetry, and exquisite stagecraft, Life of Pi creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy," a description of the performance read in part on Ensemble Arts Philly's website.

Tickets are available online for Friday night's show, Saturday's matinee and night performance, as well as Sunday's matinee performance.

Delaware State Fair

The Delaware State Fair is going out with a bang this weekend, as it closes out its 10-day event extravaganza. The annual celebration is the longest-running and largest fair in Delmarva, beginning back in 1919, according to the fair's website.

The final weekend of this family-friendly festival will surely not disappoint.

Rapper T.I. and country duo Big & Rich are both scheduled to perform. Additionally, both Friday and Saturday feature a 12-hour lineup of activities for guests to choose from throughout the day.

A full lineup of the final weekend's activities is available online. The Delaware State Fair opens at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday.