Savannah Bananas returning to Philadelphia for 2 games for 2025 Banana Ball World Tour

Council Rock Netwown players, coaches surprised with tickets to see Savannah Bananas

If you missed seeing Banana Ball in person in September, here's some good news: you'll have two more swings in 2025.

The Savannah Bananas are returning to Citizens Bank Park next July for their 2025 Banana Ball World Tour.

The Bananas will return to Philadelphia on July 26 and 27, 2025, when the Phillies are in New York for a three-game series with the Yankees.

Baseball fans can sign up online for the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour ticket lottery. The lottery is open until Nov. 1.

On Sept. 21, the Bananas brought their barnstorming brand of baseball, filled with circus-like antics, to CBP. The night included guest appearances from former Phillies, including an at-bat from Philadelphia legend Ryan Howard. He struck out.

Who are the Bananas?

Jesse Cole launched the Bananas in February 2016. The barnstorming exhibition baseball team quickly caught national attention for its "Banana Ball" style of playing, attracting millions of fans with its social media videos and circus-like antics.

What is "Banana Ball"?

The Bananas' website describes "Banana Ball" as the "fastest and most entertaining game of baseball." Players dance, sometimes bat on stilts, host postgame interviews in bathroom stalls and plenty more.

But what exactly is "Banana Ball"? Here's the rundown, according to the Bananas' website.

Banana Ball outlaws bunting, stepping out of the batter's box and mound visits, and points win games — not runs.

Banana Ball has a two-hour limit — "no new inning can be started after 1 hour and 50 minutes," according to Rule 2.

Walks are not a thing in Banana Ball, and batters can steal first base.

Fans are also part of the game. Rule 8 states that if a fan catches a foul ball, an out is recorded.

If games are tied at the end of the two-hour limit, the game will enter a three-round "Showdown Tiebreaker" to determine a winner.