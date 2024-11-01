Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – André 3000, Iron Maiden, Eagles vs. Jags, Flyers, Sixers, more

Philly sports fans are in for a rare treat this weekend as three of the city's five professional teams take over South Philly. It's not quite the "sports equinox," but it's close, offering the Philly faithful a unique chance to experience their favorite headaches.

And while Halloween has come and gone, there's still time to get your fill of thrills and chills at one of the many haunted houses in the Philadelphia region this weekend.

We're also highlighting some riveting concerts and festivals happening this weekend like Iron Maiden, André 3000, Festival De Dia De Muertos and Philly Flannel Fest.

Eagles vs. Jaguars

On Nov. 3 the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field, and fans are in for a show. The Birds have been flying high posting a 3-0 record since the bye week. The Eagles are looking to keep their winning streak alive against former head coach and Super Bowl champion Doug Pederson.

The game's kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. and tickets start at $140.

The Birds are also breaking out their classic Kelly Green jerseys for the first time this season. The Eagles wore the jerseys twice in 2023, winning both games. But wait there's more! Eagles legend LeSean McCoy is being inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame during halftime.

Though the game was flexed from the Sunday Night Football slot, the Linc will be rocking and expected to deliver a prime-time atmosphere as the Eagles take on the 2-6 Jaguars.

Flyers vs. Bruins

Before you and your friends head over to the Sixers game, give your Philly pride a warm-up across the street as the Flyers host the Boston Bruins at 1 p.m.

The Flyers won their last two games including a 2-0 thriller against the Bruins. And after Thursday night's 2-1 win over the St. Louis Blues, the Fly guys look to carry that momentum into Saturday.

Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov is definitely turning some heads. The rookie sensation was just named October's NHL Rookie of the Month. The 19-year-old led all rookies with four goals and nine points. Tickets start at $76 and needless to say, they're going fast.

Sixers vs. Grizzlies

After watching Michkov and the Flyers, stick around for the South Philly prime-time matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Even though the 1-3 Sixers are missing the franchise's centerpiece, fans can always rely on an electric Tyrese Maxey to put on a show at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the league this season and superstar point guard Ja Morant is looking like an early MVP candidate.

Fans can get a ticket for this 7:30 game for as low as $33.

Philadelphia Wings host open practice

Get ready to watch your favorites take flight because the Philadelphia Wings are hosting an open practice this Saturday. The open practice starts at 12:30 p.m. and will be held at the United Sports Training Complex in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Secure your spot and RSVP for the team's open practice online now.

André 3000 New Blue Sun Live In Concert at The Met

Multifaceted musician André 3000 and his flute will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 1 towards the end of his tour of his debut solo album "New Blue Sun." The album was released in Nov. 2023.

Musician serpentwithfeet is supporting André. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets start around $47.60.

André, half of the Atlanta-based duo Outkast, was one of the headliners on Day 2 of the Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park. He graced the stage with Gunna, Lil Wayne, The Roots and many more.

"The stage is set ranging between an intimate atmosphere and sensory grandeur," as stated on The Met website. "New Blue Sun LIVE is more than a concert; it's a sonic odyssey that leaves fans both enchanted and reflective; reaffirming André 3000's status as a visionary in contemporary music."

Iron Maiden's The Future Past World Tour 2024

Get ready for one of the greatest bands to come out of the 70s. Iconic heavy metal band Iron Maiden is coming to the Wells Fargo Center. Currently on their "The Future Past World Tour 2024," the band is set to electrify South Philly starting at 7:30 p.m.

Known for their intense performances, blistering guitar solos, and epic storytelling, Iron Maiden brings a show that promises an epic journey from the early classic hits to their newest material. Tickets start at $95.

Fans lucky enough to snag tickets can expect an unforgettable night of rock history.

Hamilton at the Academy Of Music

Catch a performance of the hit musical, "Hamilton" at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia now through Nov. 23. The iconic show is known for blending music genres from hip-hop and jazz to Broadway show tunes while telling the story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Witness the passionate story of Hamilton in a way you never have before as the Founding Father navigates his way to finding honor, love and a historical legacy.

"Hamilton" has several performances this weekend including Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 1:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Tickets to Friday night's showing start at $39.

Festival De Dia De Muertos

South Philly's Italian Market will come alive on Saturday, Nov. 2, for its inaugural South 9th Street Festival de Día de Muertos. Known to some as Day of the Dead, it is a cherished Mexican tradition to remember those who have passed away. The celebration is always held from Nov. 1 - Nov. 2.

Welcome to all, the event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Festivalgoers can enjoy traditional Mexican food, live entertainment, dancing and family activities along South 9th Street between Federal and Christian streets.

A procession down 9th Street will honor Mexican culture and tradition through music and vibrant displays.

Guests are encouraged to bring photos, candles, marigolds and favorite foods of the deceased to the Collective Ofrenda at 9th and Washington Avenue.

Philly Flannel Fest tries to break a world record

Grab your best flannel and get ready to hit the town this weekend because Germantown is hosting the second annual Philly Flannel Fest! Celebrate the season of fall, but hold the pumpkin spice. Philly Flannel Fest 2024 invites guests to embark on an afternoon of fall fun featuring mouth-watering food trucks, craft and clothing vendors, local wine, cocktails and much more.

This year, festival organizers are hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing flannel. The current record stands at 1,359 and last year, the festival hosted almost 1,000 guests! Be a part of history in the making this Sunday afternoon, but seriously, don't forget your flannel.

The Philly Flannel Fest runs from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at The Braid Mill, located at 346 E. Walnut Lane, Philadelphia.

Leon Bridges hosts back-to-back nights at The Met

Grammy award winner Leon Bridges is bringing the sound and soul of "The Leon Tour" to The Met in North Philadelphia next Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 7. The Atlanta native's nights in North Philly will feature musical act Hermanos Gutiérrez. Tickets to see Bridges at The Met on Wednesday start at $66.75.