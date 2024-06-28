The Eagles will wear their Kelly Green jerseys twice in 2024. Here's when.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles will wear the fan-favorite Kelly Green jerseys twice during the 2024 season, with one game coming in prime time and the other against their biggest rival.

The Birds announced Friday they'll wear the Kelly Greens against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17.

Philadelphia brought the jerseys back last season after the NFL changed a rule allowing teams to have more than one helmet color.

The Eagles wore the jerseys twice in 2023, winning both games. The Birds beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football in Week 7 and then walked off against the Buffalo Bills in a 37-34 overtime win in Week 12.

Eagles fans flocked to the team's pro shops last July to get their hands on Kelly Green jerseys and merchandise.

A Delaware County superfan, Allison Crawley, organized a fan tailgate outside Lincoln Financial Field, handing out Kelly Green jello shots in the parking lot for fans waiting to buy their merch.

"I make Jello shots for every game so I was like let me batch, and I just tweeted that we're here already to tailgate and then it kind of exploded," Crawley said. "The Eagles put it out there that 'our fans are the best,' and we are. Like, look at us, who else does this?"

Fans who tried to get their Kelly Green jerseys and merch online through Fanatics, but had a different experience.

Scores of fans received crooked and off-centered jerseys and merch after ordering through the NFL Shop and Fanatics.

One Birds fan emailed CBS News Philadelphia, writing, "I was very frustrated with this as I had spent $175 on something that looked like it was a fake jersey from China."

Another fan, Shealyn Kilroy, ordered a T-shirt for her boyfriend immediately after the Kelly Green merch went on sale. To their surprise, the shirt looked anything but authentic.

"The Thursday of game day, he put the shirt on and came out and said, 'Is this crooked?'" Kilroy said. "And I said, 'Oh my gosh.' We both just started laughing. Then he turned around and the back was so much worse."