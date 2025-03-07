Philadelphia Flower Show, Jalen Hurts meet-and-greet, WWE SmackDown, more things to do this weekend

Spring hasn't sprung just yet, but with the activities going on in Philadelphia this weekend, it looks like you'll be outside regardless! This weekend you can get an early taste of spring flora at the Philadelphia Flower Show or celebrate St. Patrick's Day ahead of the holiday in the Garden State.

Sports are also headlining this weekend with meet-and-greet opportunities featuring some of Philadelphia's favorite athletes, plus Flyers, Wings and 76ers games, along with a night of WWE Smackdown at the Wells Fargo Center.

But we won't spoil everything just yet. Check out what's going on this weekend in Philadelphia.

WWE SmackDown

Back by popular demand, WWE is returning to the City of Brotherly Love for three hours of pure entertainment.

This Friday at 7:30 p.m., WWE SmackDown takes center stage at the Wells Fargo Center.

Headlined by the undisputed WWE Champion, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. Rhodes won the championship here in Philly during WrestleMania 40 over Roman Reigns.

Other WWE stars scheduled to appear include Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, and the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton and Solo Sikoa.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

Philadelphia Flower Show

The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event and fundraiser. It features incredible displays curated by the world's premier floral, garden and landscape designers.

The show's entrance garden is called "Futura Florentia," which is supposed to capture the idea of flowers as symbols of the future. PHS President Matt Rader said this year's show will showcase "the power of plants, sustainability and innovation."

The show is open until Sunday. Tickets to the flower show are available online.





The Philly Baseball Cards & Sports Memorabilia Show

The nation's longest-running sports memorabilia show is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center for a weekend full of sports fandom. The Philadelphia Sports Collectors Show has been drawing fans and collectors from across the country for over 45 years. Whether you're into sports or non-sports memorabilia, vintage or modern cards, or rare collectibles, The Philly Show offers something for everyone.

From March 7-9, the event will feature more than 20 professional athletes and celebrities from various sports for autograph signings and one-on-one photo opportunities. The list of guests is quite impressive, featuring a couple Hall of Famers and newly crowned champions.

Some of the big names you can meet this year include Super Bowl MVPs Jalen Hurts and Nick Foles, Nick Sirianni, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Howie Roseman. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. The full list of guests is too good to list them all in our renowned weekend guide – you'll just have to see for yourself in person!

Tickets for single-day admission are $20, with prices for meet-and-greet opportunities varying by guest. Don't miss your chance to get up close and personal with some of the biggest names in Philadelphia sports.

Smokey Robinson at Ocean Casino Resort

Music icon Smokey Robinson is bringing his legendary discography to Atlantic City's Hard Rock Casino on Saturday, March 8.

The Motown legend is credited for ushering in the quiet storm sub-genre of R&B – AKA: grown folk music.

Since the late '50s, Robinson has been making hit records and isn't slowing down anytime soon. He recently released a couple of singles from his upcoming album "What the World Needs Now," which is set to drop in April.

Robinson takes the stage at 8 p.m. and will be playing nothing but the hits. From "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" to "Cruisin'," hear the legendary singer-songwriter's smooth vocals live and in person. Tickets start at $79.

37th Annual Atlantic City Saint Patrick's Day Parade

You don't have to be Irish to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this weekend in Atlantic City. You just have to be Irish-ish. All are welcome to AC's historic St. Patrick's Day Parade, which kicks off around 1 p.m. on the boardwalk. If you're looking for luck, you know where to go! Anyone participating in the parade is scheduled to line up at Rhode Island Avenue at 11 a.m. All floats and cars involved in the parade must be on location by 12 p.m. and then the celebration begins an hour later.

Get your green on and head down to AC for an early St. Patrick's Day celebration unlike any other!

Family Pet Show at Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center is packed this weekend as the Family Pet Show runs from March 7-9. Whether you're looking for your first pet or your next one, the pet show aims to educate and entertain families about the world of pets.

The weekend features a variety of pet vendors, entertaining performances, special attractions, hands-on interactions and even pet adoptions. And yes, you can bring your pets as long as they are well-behaved and on a leash.

Online tickets are $13 for adults and $4 for children ages 4-11.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week

It's the last call for East Passyunk Restaurant Week! The 13th annual celebration of cuisine in South Philly is giving you yet another chance to get more bang for your buck. The final day of restaurant week is Friday, March 7, where foodies can enjoy meals for lunch and dinner with the price tags of $20, $40 and $60 at more than 15 participating restaurants.

Some of the participating restaurants are: Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, Noir Restaurant, Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria, P'UNK Burger and many more.

On the East Passyunk Avenue website, organizers say, "Experience diverse cuisines, from Spanish and Mexican at Cantina Los Caballitos and Pistolas Del Sur to authentic South Asian at Gabriella's Vietnam and The Palace of Indian. Enjoy Italian at Le Virtù, refined French at Townsend, pizza with a twist at Pizzata Pizzeria & Birreria, and craft beverage flights from The Bottle Shop."

Marian Anderson Museum reopens

Philadelphia is home to some of the country's most historic museums, and now, after years of repairs, the National Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society is making its return to the public.

The museum was once the house of the famed opera singer and civil rights activist Marian Anderson. Now, it's a historic landmark to honor her legacy. In 2020, the museum flooded after a water pipe burst, forcing the museum to temporarily shut its doors.

Priceless artifacts have since been repaired and restored, thanks to countless supporters. Amongst the treasures are a collection of elegant gowns that belonged to Anderson and a vintage gramophone record player that stands near her piano.

Explore the artifacts that await during its "Marian: The Philadelphia Story" exhibit, which lasts through November 2025.

Kraken vs. Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers return to the ice Saturday after dropping their last two games by three points each. They will host the Seattle Kraken, who come into the game with a 26-33-4 record.

The Flyers are looking to secure a few wins, with them being in the midst of a seven-game homestand.

The action begins Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

Firewolves vs. Wings

The Philadelphia Wings take on the Albany Firewolves during prime time Saturday at 7 p.m. in South Philly. The Wings look to snap a four-game losing streak against the team that beat them by five goals in their last meeting.

The Wings are also excited to welcome New Jersey's own The Early November for a lively halftime performance. The band's set will headline "An Emo Evening," the team's annual theme night that encourages fans to embrace their inner emo and enjoy classic pop-punk music.

We are all a little Emo, see you at Emo Evening Volume III featuring @theearlynov this Satuday at 7:00PM



🎟️: https://t.co/8KhEqodvmn pic.twitter.com/I7HbuQaBkZ — Philadelphia Wings (@NLLwings) March 3, 2025

The performance stage will be located in the Wings' New Trail Party Zone at turf level. The Party Zone is a general admission section, and each ticket includes three beverages. Tickets start at $20.

Devils vs. Flyers

If the Sixers' recent misfortune wasn't a big enough thorn in Philly fans' sides, Josh Harris' New Jersey Devils are in the midst of a playoff push. The Flyers look to add another loss to the Devils column Sunday afternoon. To the delight of many fans, the 33-24-6 Devils have lost three of their last four games.

Tickets for the 1 p.m. game start at $76.

Jazz vs. 76ers

Hours after the Flyers' matchup against the Devils, the 76ers will take on the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m.

Following the news of Joel Embiid being sidelined for the rest of the season, the injury bug made its way to the rest of the Sixers' stars. Tyrese Maxey is dealing with a back injury, and Paul George recently sustained a groin injury.

The Utah Jazz, with a 15-47 record, are one of the few teams with a record worse than the Sixers.

Tickets for the game start at a wallet-friendly $10.