Loved ones march through Camden, New Jersey, to remember woman killed by alleged drunken driver in Missouri

Loved ones march through Camden to remember woman killed by alleged drunken driver in Missouri

The community, friends and family marched through the streets of Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday for 26-year-old Esiyah Dixon Waheed. They held a sign that read "standing in solidarity."

Her family says she was killed by an alleged drunken driver while on a retreat in Missouri.

They say she was a passenger in a car that was hit head-on.

"She is the daughter that every mother would want," Mahasin Waheed-Parker, Esiyah's mother, said. "She had a meaning. She had a place. I keep on saying this man just took all of that away from me."

Her mother says she is still waiting for answers about what happened in Missouri.

"I just keep hearing my daughter's voice always saying, 'Mom, get up, you are strong,'" she said. "And I keep hearing her voice saying, 'Mom, don't let this man get away with this.' He stripped everything away from me."

Esiyah Dixon Waheed's family says she is a graduate of Camden's Creative Arts High School and Wiley University in Texas. They say she was a shining star and a leader who was invested in her community.

"Everywhere she went she laid a mark," Kameelah Waheed, Esiyah's aunt, said. "It's definitely a tragedy. Twenty-six years old and had so much going for herself, so much planned for the future, and to be taken from us from someone so reckless, it's a sad moment."

While family leans on one another, they say the support means everything to them.