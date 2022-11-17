Ex-Philadelphia cop sentenced for killing unarmed Black man

Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday

Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday

Ex-Philly cop convicted of manslaughter to be sentenced on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch was sentenced to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison to connection to fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in 2017. A jury found Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden earlier this year.

This is the first jury trial conviction of an officer for an on-duty killing in Philadelphia's recorded history.

Plowden was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired his service weapon at Plowden's head. He was unarmed. Ruch shot Plowden following a police chase in Germantown.

The jury deliberated for a little more than two days before handing down their guilty verdict. Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun.

Before the sentencing came down, the courtroom was emotional as loved ones for Ruch and Plowden gave impact statements.

Plowden's loved ones were the first to speak to the judge. They spoke about how Plowden was as a son, sibling and father and how their lives changed within seconds.

People who spoke about Ruch talked about his service in the community and compassion for others. He broke down in tears during the statements.

One of the first people who spoke about Ruch believed he was being used a pawn and did not deserve to be incarcerated.

The judge said that he recognizes the need for police accountability and that Ruch's sentencing wouldn't be used to "send a message."

The city paid out $1.2 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit brought on by Plowden's widow.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.