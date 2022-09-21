Former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia police officer has been found guilty on charges relating to a 2017 fatal shooting. A jury found Eric Ruch guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime in the murder of Dennis Plowden.

The verdict was delivered Wednesday afternoon. The jury deliberated for a little more than two days, reaching their decision shortly before 3 p.m. When the verdict was read, Ruch openly cried.

The shooting took place after Plowden was involved in a car crash in East Germantown, following a brief police chase.

It's alleged Plowden had been running from officers who believed the vehicle he was driving had some possible connection to another unsolved homicide.

BREAKING: Fmr. Phila. Police Officer Eric Ruch has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, possession of an instrument of crime in 2017 fatal shooting of Dennis Plowden. Ruch openly wept in court. He faces more than 40 months in jail. His bail was revoked. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/CjLobXHfhW — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 21, 2022

Plowden was not armed when he was shot.

Testimony from fellow officers revealed they believed there to be an element of danger and that Ruch's reaction of firing once through Plowden's hand -- with the bullet hitting him in the head -- could have some justification.

The jury did not agree with that testimony.

Ruch did face the possibility of conviction for third-degree murder, but the jury found for the lesser count of voluntary manslaughter.

The Pennsylvania crimes code describes it as "a person who kills an individual without lawful justification commits voluntary manslaughter if at the time of the killing he is acting under a sudden and intense passion resulting from serious provocation."

This was the first time in at least 40 years that an on-duty police officer was on trial for murder.

The ex-officer faces the possibility of at least three years in jail.

His bail was revoked immediately after the conviction.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Plowden's family did not want to speak on Wednesday.