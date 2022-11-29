Krasner files motion to reconsider sentence of former Philly cop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner filed a motion Monday requesting the Court of Common Pleas to reconsider the sentencing of former Philadelphia police officer Eric Ruch.

A judge sentenced Ruch to 11 and a half to 23 months in prison for the killing of Dennis Plowden, an unarmed Black man, earlier this month.

"This sentence is a gross downward departure from the mitigated range of the guidelines for Voluntary Manslaughter and an even greater downward departure from the standard range," Krasner said in a statement. "The record does not support this departure; such a departure severely lessens the gravity of the offense for which the defendant was convicted – intentionally taking the life of another human being – and suggests that a different standard applies to this defendant than other defendants. We respectfully request that the Court reconsider its sentence, and sentence the defendant within the state standard guidelines. His conduct warranted such a sentence, and it would be the just result."

Ruch fired his service weapon at Plowden on Dec. 27, 2017, after a chase in East Germantown. Plowden was reportedly dazed, sitting on the ground and raising his left hand when Ruch fired the shots.

Ruch was later charged and left the department. His case went to trial, where a jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime.

Ruch was the first Philadelphia officer ever to be convicted at a jury trial for an on-duty killing. At the trial, Ruch and other officers testified that they thought Plowden was reaching for a gun. He was unarmed.

Judge Barbara McDermott, who presided at the sentencing, said she was not going to make an example out of Ruch or send a message to other officers. She said Ruch had shown good behavior since being charged, and that Plowden created the danger that officers found themselves in.

"Nothing he is going to do in prison is going to make him a better person," Judge Barbara McDermott said, according to the Associated Press.