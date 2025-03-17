Here are the Broadway shows coming to Philadelphia for 2025-26

Massive fire displaces 7, Delaware offers sober rides on St. Patrick's Day & more | Digital Brief

Ensemble Arts and the Shubert Organization have announced the 2025-26 shows and schedule for the Broadway season in Philadelphia.

The schedule includes Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," "SIX," "The Sound of Music" and more.

The new season features 13 shows with a combined 27 Tony awards.

It all kicks off in July with "Beetlejuice" at the Academy of Music.

Here's the full list:

Beetlejuice (July 29 – Aug. 3, 2025, Academy of Music)

SIX (Sept. 30 – Oct. 5, 2025, Academy of Music)

Kimberly Akimbo (Oct. 21 – Nov. 2, 2025, Academy of Music)

Back to the Future: The Musical (Nov. 18 – 30, 2025, Academy of Music)

Cirque Dreams Holidaze (Dec. 23 – 28, 2025, Miller Theater)

Suffs (Jan. 6 – 18, 2026, Academy of Music)

Clue (Jan. 20 – 25, 2026, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre)

Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Feb. 11 – 22, 2026, Academy of Music)

The Sound of Music (March 31 – April 5, 2026, Academy of Music)

Shucked (April 21 – May 3, 2026, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre)

Chicago (May 12 – 17, 2026, The Shubert Organization's Forrest Theatre)

The Outsiders (May 26 – June 7, 2026, Academy of Music)

The Notebook (July 21 – Aug. 2, 2026, Academy of Music)