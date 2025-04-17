EMR Recycling investing $6.7 million into Camden waterfront after massive junkyard fire

Nearly two months after a massive four-alarm fire broke out at the EMR Metal Recycling facility in Camden, New Jersey, the company has committed to investing millions of dollars back into the community.

On Thursday, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and other city officials will hold a press conference to discuss the $6.7 million agreement, which will go toward funding for education, housing and neighborhood improvements, as well as help reimburse the city's fire department for damages sustained during the firefight.

The fire broke out on Friday, Feb. 21, around 5 p.m. at the EMR scrap metal plant on the 1500 block of South 6th Street in South Camden, and burned for more than six hours before crews from nearly 20 departments brought the blaze under control. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Two days later, EMR and Camden County confirmed that the fire was caused by a lithium-ion battery, which can't be recycled at the plant. In a statement, EMR said the battery was "wrongly delivered" to the shredding facility and "undetectably concealed within scrap metal."

Homes in the area were filled with smoke as the fire burned, and about 100 people chose to voluntarily evacuate. Residents in the area told CBS News Philadelphia they were especially frustrated because this wasn't the first time a fire broke out at EMR.

According to the county, the February fire was the sixth at the facility since 2016, and the largest.

The city said Thursday that $4.5 million of the $6.7 million will be committed in 2025, with another $450,000 paid out annually over the next five years. As part of the agreement, EMR will earmark funds to improve its fire suppression system at the Camden plant.