Junkyard fire in Camden, New Jersey causes large clouds of black smoke

Firefighters are battling a junkyard fire in Camden, New Jersey, Friday evening, according to Camden County emergency officials.

The fire is at EMR Metal Recycling, which is in the area of 1500 South 6th Street in Camden.

Camden County officials said no injuries have been reported at this time.

CBS News Philadelphia

Just over the bridge, the city of Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management said smoke may be present in the city and visible in Camden. Smoke from the fire can be seen in South Philly.

Philadelphia OEM urged residents in the area to avoid unnecessary smoke exposure.

The city's health department also advised neighbors to do the following in order to avoid poor air quality: avoid going outside, avoid excessive activity if you do have to go outside, wear a mask if accessible, close all of your windows and recirculate air with fans.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.