New Jersey community welcomes home Jersey Kebab restaurant owner after being released The owner of a popular Camden County restaurant is thanking her neighbors for the support after she was detained by ICE. Emine Emanet was held for over two weeks. CBS News Philadelphia was outside the detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, yesterday when she was reunited with her family after being released on bond. Nearly 24 hours later, she's met by a welcoming committee. Ryan Hughes reports.