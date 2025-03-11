New Jersey restaurant owner arrested by ICE can be freed on bond after immigration hearing

Camden County restaurant owners arrested by ICE get community support: "We touched their hearts"

One of the owners of Jersey Kebab, a restaurant in Camden County, went in front of an immigration judge to determine if she can be freed on bond or remain in custody on Tuesday.

The wife and mother was arrested by immigration agents last month and the case has drawn outrage from the community.

The judge ruled that Emine Emanet can be freed on a $7,500 bond.

The bond office was closed by the time the hearing was over, so they're hoping to post bond on Wednesday and take her home. The son said a deportation hearing has been set for next Tuesday for his mom and not until May for his dad.

Their attorney is now filing an appeal to have the cases heard together.

It was back on Feb. 25 when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested the Emanets at their restaurant, which has been open in Haddon Township since 2020.

Emine was jailed and taken to a detention center in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Her husband, Celal Emanet, was released hours later after being fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.

The couple is originally from Turkey. They came to the U.S. legally in 2008, but we are told their application for a green card has been pending since 2016.

The restaurant has been closed since the raid.

Community members said they're thankful the owner will be released on bond.

"What I'm really hoping for is that she gets home back with her family, back with her children and she to running the restaurant how she wants to," said Doug Weiss.

"It's had a huge impact on the community because everyone cares about them; they're a very caring family," said Karen Dupuy.