Elon Musk's UPenn college sweetheart auctioning off rare mementos of tech giant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Holding onto mementos from an ex could make you a pretty penny down the road. Elon Musk's college sweetheart is auctioning off rare pictures of the tech entrepreneur to help pay for her stepson's college education.

The two dated while at UPenn in the mid-90s.

Some of the Musk memorabilia includes some photos, a signed dollar bill and a necklace.

The highest bid right now is $10,000 for a signed greeting card.