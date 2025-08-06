2 teens injured in electric scooter accident in Springfield, Pennsylvania, police say

Two 14-year-old boys were injured, including one critically, after their electric scooter crashed into a pickup truck in Springfield, Pennsylvania, police said.

The crash happened on Tuesday just before 9 p.m. on the 400 block of North Bishop Avenue, which is just north of Baltimore Pike, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

One of the boys sustained injuries that include a broken arm, and the other suffered serious injuries and remains in critical condition, police said.

Police said the teens were riding together on an electric scooter south on Bishop Avenue from Garrett Road, and the pickup truck was heading in the same direction.

The teens, who were to the left of the truck, then collided with the vehicle as they were passing Sycamore Avenue, police said. The boys were knocked off the scooter and taken to the hospital.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck stayed on the scene and immediately called 911. The driver has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, police said.

Tuesday's electric scooter crash happened about two months after a similar incident in Aston Township.

On June 14, a 12-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an electric scooter accident in Aston. Abigail Gillon, 12, died from her injuries, and Isabella Jones, 11, was injured after they were riding an electric scooter at Lehr Boulevard near Concord Road. Jones has since been released from the hospital.

Delaware County state Sen. Tim Kearney plans to introduce Abby's Law to create safety regulations for electric scooters after the accident.

The crash in Springfield is under investigation.