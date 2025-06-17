Friends, family and neighbors remember 12-year-old girl killed in Aston, Pennsylvania, scooter accident

Friends, family and neighbors gathered in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to remember the 12-year-old girl killed in a scooter accident over the weekend.

Thousands packed Ridley Park Middle School to honor Abigail Gillon, the 6th grader who was killed in a scooter accident in Aston on Saturday.

Abigail and her best friend, 11-year-old Isabella Jones, were riding an electric scooter on Saturday when they hit a curb and fell. They were then hit by a car.

It happened at Lehr Boulevard near Concord Road, where a memorial of flowers and balloons now stands. Both girls were rushed to the hospital. Abby, as she's known, died from her injuries.

Courtesy photo

Isabella remains in the hospital.

Abby's next-door neighbor spoke about her friend, who loved cheerleading, swimming and her friends and family.

"Whether she was cheering on her team or gliding through the water, she did it with all her heart," neighbor Brianna Newmiller said. "She cared deeply for her family, friends and classmates, and community. She was the kind of person who showed up for others, who made you feel seen and who brought joy just by being herself."

Abby had been on life support since the accident on Saturday. Before she died, she gave one last gift by donating her organs through the Gift of Life.

"This morning Abigail had her Hero Walk down the halls of Dupont Hospital. Through the gift of life she was able to save another 12-year-old girl's life by donating her liver, pancreas and both kidneys," Newmiller told the crowd.

Before the ceremony, Abby's mom signed a heart balloon for her daughter, which she released to the heavens with a sea of others in a tribute to a young life gone too soon.

"Today as we release these balloons, we do so with heavy hearts but also full ones, full of the love she gave us, the memories she gave us and the bond we all share through knowing her. Abigail, we miss you, we miss you, we love you and we will never forget you," Newmiller said. "You will always be a part of us."