Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania state senator working with family of girl who died in scooter accident on new safety bill

By Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pa. state senator set to introduce new safety bill after girl died in Aston scooter accident
Pa. state senator set to introduce new safety bill after girl died in Aston scooter accident 02:27

Following a tragic scooter accident last month that killed a 12-year-old Delaware County girl, a Pennsylvania state senator is pushing for legislation to make sure something like this never happens again. 

On June 14, 12-year-old Abby Gillon and her close friend Bella Jones were thrown from a single electric scooter into oncoming traffic near Lehr Boulevard and Concord Road in Aston. Abby died from her injuries. Bella was released from the hospital last week. 

Now Abby's family, along with Delaware County state Sen. Tim Kearney, are working to prevent future tragedies. Kearney plans to introduce Abby's Law to create safety regulations for electric scooters. 

Currently, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey all prohibit the operation of motorized scooters on public roads, sidewalks or public lands, something he says is simply not happening. 

"I think it's important really incumbent upon us in the legislature to catch up a bit," Kearney said. "These e-scooters are here, and people are going to use them," he said. "We want to give guidelines both for parents ... (and) kids who want to ride them." 

Abby's Law would recognize e-scooters as regulated micromobility vehicles, establish helmet requirements based on age and create more public awareness about safe operation. Kearney said Abby's family has been instrumental in this effort. 

"The family has been nothing short of amazing … and the way they're trying to deal with this incredibly horrible situation for them is to make sure other people are protected," Kearney said.  

Kearney will introduce Abby's Law when the Senate resumes in September. If passed, it could take effect as early as this fall.

Alicia Roberts

Emmy-award winning Reporter and Anchor Alicia Roberts joined the CBS News Philadelphia team in December 2020.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.