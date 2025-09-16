Philadelphia Phillies place Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day IL as injuries pile up

Phillies faithful get up bright and early to score NL East title merchandise from team store

The Philadelphia Phillies placed utility man Edmundo Sosa on the 10-day injured list (retro to Saturday) before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a right groin strain.

The Phillies called up infielder Rafael Lantigua from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to fill Sosa's spot on the roster. Outfielder Brewer Hicklen was designated for assignment to make room.

Sosa exited Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals due to right groin tightness. He then missed the next three games with the injury, including Monday night's National League East Division extra innings clincher over the Dodgers, before landing on the IL.

The Phillies are dealing with multiple injuries in the infield as the postseason looms.

Sosa, who was slashing .270/.303/.422 with a .725 OPS and seven home runs, had been filling in for injured Phillies shortstop Trea Turner.

Last week, the Phillies placed Turner on the 10-day IL with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, while Alec Bohm was placed on the IL with a sore shoulder.

Because of the injuries, the Phillies shifted second baseman Bryson Stott to shortstop. Weston Wilson played second base for the last two games, while Donovan Walton played second base on Saturday vs. Kansas City.

In 124 games this season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Lantigua is hitting .271/.368/.390 with seven homers and 56 RBIs. He also has 17 stolen bases.

After clinching the division, the Phillies now have their eyes on securing a bye in the playoffs. Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for Game 2 of the series vs. the Phillies Tuesday night.