Delaware woman participates in "Economic Blackout" to protest DEI rollbacks in major companies

Some Americans are participating in an "Economic Blackout" that was promoted on social media. The blackout urges customers not to spend any money on Feb. 28 as a form of resistance against major corporations rolling back their DEI policies.

Others are taking part in a "counter boycott," choosing to spend instead.

Every day, Raven Taylor from Wilmington, Delaware, buys coffee before going to work, but not on this day.

"I refuse to spend money today," Taylor said. "My Black dollars are going to stay in my pocket and I think that makes a statement."

Across the Delaware Valley, many committed to not buying anything Friday to show their frustration with the economy, corporations and politics.

Taylor is protesting big companies that dumped their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"Cutting back on their DEI policies, where it's more so, almost like a slap in the face," Taylor said.

An organization called People's Union USA organized the 24-hour boycott, fueled by social media.

Marshall Mitchell, a pastor at Salem Baptist Church in Abington, said he's on board.

"I think for the African American community there is a particularly keen interest now to take things into our own hands. We tried the Democratic system," he said. "We tried voting, but I don't think it works when you just do voting alone."

CBS Philadelphia

Justin Cohen from Upper Darby says he's doing a counter boycott.

"I'm filling up my gas tank. I'm going to Target. I bought stuff on Amazon and I'm going to participate in stimulating the economy rather than protest against," said Cohen.

More protests are planned, targeting specific retailers.

Taylor said she's keeping her wallet closed in hopes it will influence the positions corporations take. She's putting her money where her principles are.

"A lot of people are saying one day isn't going to do anything, but one day can do a lot if we stand together as a community and show that our Black dollars do matter," she said.

Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, is following the Trump administration's executive order, changing policies to comply with federal mandates. Paramount said it will continue to welcome talent of all backgrounds but will not use "aspirational number goals" relating to the race, ethnicity, sex or gender.

Paramount also said it will continue to judge their programs to make sure that they are attracting talent from all geographies, backgrounds and perspectives.

Paramount is the most recent high-profile company to make DEI changes. Disney and Target are some other big companies making similar changes.